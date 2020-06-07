The Howard County Commissioners will be meeting in regular session Monday at 3:30 p.m. in the Howard County Courthouse, in the third floor courtroom. In accordance with the pandemic relaxed guidelines for open meetings, the public is invited to join the meeting through the video conference link https://www.facebook.com/Howard-County-Info-Tech-110733893888746/.
Commissioners will begin the meeting in an Executive Session to discuss personnel consideration with County Treasurer Sharon Adams. Also as part of the items for discussion, as part of the open meeting, Adams will also present the monthly payroll report, monthly treasurer's report and discuss the annual investment policy for approval.
The County Auditor, Jackie Olson, will also be presenting routine business including invoices, purchase requests and budget amendments. County Clerk Brent Zitterkopf will also present the monthly County Clerk's report.
Commissioner over Pct. 3 Jimmie Long will lead the discussion regarding possible county sales tax in unincorporated areas, county assistance district.
Discussion will also be held regarding the power at right of way at Old Howard County Airport property. Commissioner John Cline, over Pct. 4 will bring information pertaining to this discussion.