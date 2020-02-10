The following items of business will be discussed and possible action taken in a regular meeting of the Howard County Commissioners' Court on Feb. 10, 2020, at the Howard County Courthouse on the third floor at 3:30 p.m.
There is a budget workshop meeting being held at 3 p.m in the conference room located on the second floor of the courthouse before the regular meeting begins. Topping the agenda is discussion on a permanent variance to the subdivision rules for an RV/Man camp within a larger property.
Howard County Judge Kathryn G. Wiseman, will be discussing and taking possible action on the counties bad weather policy, and pre-approval of county travel. Judge Wiseman will also give a presentation of 2020 Eminent Domain Report Confirmation.
Routine agenda items, including approving invoices, approving purchase requests, and the approval of the budget amendments by Jackie Olson, County Auditor will also be discussed, with possible action.
Sharon Adams, County Treasurer will hold a discussion on sick leave pool balance, and personnel consideration. Adams will also be discussing the Treasurers Monthly payroll report.
Brian Klinkiek, Road Administrator will end the meeting with discussion on permanent variance to the subdivision rules for an RV/Man camp within a larger property. He will also provide roadway maintenance updates.