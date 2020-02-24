The Howard County Commissioners have postponed the originally scheduled meeting for this afternoon, until Thursday.
The Budget Workshop will also be moved to 3 p.m. Thursday. The workshop will still take place in the 2nd Floor Conference Room at the Howard County Courthouse.
The Commissioners will meet at 3:30 p.m. in the 3rd Floor Courtroom. The Commissioners will discuss routine agenda items such as approvals of invoice, purchase requests and monthly financial reports.
A presentation regarding the 2020 Census will also be presented by Amber Pedigo. The Commissioners will also discuss and possibly take action on Fencing on airport property. Discussion will be held regarding Funtastic Fourth along with roadway maintenance updates.
The community is encouraged and welcome to attend the meeting. The Howard County Courthouse is located at 300 S. Main.