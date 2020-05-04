On May 4, 2020, at approximately 3:30 PM, the City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of a positive test result for COVID-19. The patient is 27-year-old female. This patient is currently quarantined at home and is expected to recover.
This is the fifth positive result that Howard County and Big Spring have recorded. Local officials continue to ask all members of the community to remain cautious and continue to take the necessary precaution to protect yourself and your family.