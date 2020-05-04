Big Spring, TX (79721)

Today

Clear skies. Becoming windy late. Low 62F. NE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear skies. Becoming windy late. Low 62F. NE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.