On May 5, 2020, at approximately 8:30 AM, the City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of a positive test result for COVID-19. The patient is 20-year-old male. This patient is currently isolated at home and is expected to recover. It has been determined that the patient acquired it from his place of employment outside of our jurisdiction.
This is the sixth positive result that Howard County and Big Spring have recorded. Local officials continue to ask all members of the community to remain cautious and continue to take the necessary precaution to protect yourself and your family.