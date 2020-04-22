From: County Judge Kathryn Wiseman, Mayor Shannon Thomason and Howard County Emergency Management
Re: COVID-19
On April 22, 2020 at approximately 1:15 PM, the City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of a second positive test result for COVID-19 in Howard County. The patient is 62-year-old female. This patient is currently self-quarantining at their place of residence with other members of the family.
The patient has been at home recovering and is doing well. The patient is expected to fully recover.
Local officials continue to work with various local agencies to mitigate mutual concerns and reach conclusions on how best to handle this situation.
Please continue to take necessary precautions such as social distancing, wash your hands, stay home if you are sick.
Your local officials commend all community stakeholders that have been affected by this pandemic as hard decisions have had to be made in the interest of all our citizens.
County Judge Kathryn Wiseman
Mayor Shannon Thomason