The Howard County Elections Office, on Wednesday afternoon, issued the reports from Election Day. The percentages are calculated without counting the undervotes, but do include early voting results, ballots by mail that have been received and limited ballots. According to the Howard County Elections Office,the deadline for overseas ballots has not been reached. The totals, along with provisional votes and ballot by mail still need to be tallied by the ballot board. The results of the 2020 Election on the local level will not be final until the entities – county and state – canvass the election at their set meetings.
According to the reports issued by Howard County Elections Office, there were a total of 10,076 ballots cast in this election with 1,012 being ballots by mail, 7,329 cast in early voting, and 1,735 cast on Election Day. There are no provisional ballots that were cast in Howard County. The voter turnout ended up being 57.09% for the 2020 Election.
The unofficial results, in the contested elections, from Election Night 2020 in Howard County are as follows:
• County Commissioner, District 1 Commissioner Pct. 1 – Eddilisa Saldivar (REP) won with 64.31% of the vote and 872 votes. Of those 627 were cast in early voting, 172 on Election Day and 73 by ballot by mail.
• County Commissioner, District 3 Commissioner Pct. 3 – Jimmie Long (REP), incumbent, won with 77.37% of the vote and 1,846 votes. Of those 1,351 were cast in early voting, 298 on Election Day and 197 by ballot by mail.
•Howard County Assistance District – The proposal failed with 70.34% voting against for a total of 2,165 votes. Of those 1,699 were cast in early voting, 320 on Election Day, and 146 by ballots by mail.
• City Council Member, District 1 – Nick Hilario Ornelas won with 57.21% of the vote and 262 votes. Of those 169 were cast in early voting, 67 on Election Day and 26 by ballot by mail.
• City Council Member, District 3 – Cody Hughes won with 50.31% of the vote and 490 votes. Of those 362 were cast in early voting, 86 on Election Day, and 42 by ballot by mail.
•City Council Member Recall District 5 (Camilla Strande) – Passed with 58.63% of the vote and 785 votes. Of those, 613 were cast in early voting, 113 on Election Day and 59 by ballot by mail.
• City Council Member Recall District 6 (Jim DePauw) – Passed with 51.68% of the vote and 369 votes. Of those, 262 were cast in early voting, 80 on Election Day, and 27 by ballot by mail.
• City Council Member Recall Mayor (Shannon Thomason) – Failed with 55.72% of the vote and 3,156 votes. Of those, 2,289 were cast in early voting, 606 on Election Day, and 261 by ballot by mail.
• Big Spring ISD School Board District 1 – Tom Olague Jr., incumbent, won with 59.80% of the vote and 354 votes. Of those 249 were cast in early voting, 57 on Election Day, and 48 by ballot by mail.