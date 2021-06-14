Howard County Emergency Management Coordinator
warns community of tight grid conditions:
A significant number of forced generation outages combined with potential record electric use for the month of June has resulted in tight grid conditions. Many units statewide are out of service, which is unusual for this early in the summer season.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking Texans to reduce electric use as much as possible today through Friday, June 18.
Please take these simple actions to help reduce electric use:
• Set your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher – every degree of cooling increases your energy use by six to eight percent.
• Turn off lights and pool pumps and avoid using large appliances like ovens, washing machines and dryers.
• If you do not need something – we are asking you to turn it off and unplug it if possible.
Visit the Power to Save website - http://powertosavetexas.org/ - or your electric provider for more ways to conserve.