On July 14, 2020, the Howard County Fair Association held a lengthy meeting to discuss the upcoming 2020 Howard County Fair.
The Fair Association was presented with some extremely difficult situations when determining if a fair could be held this year, including the carnival being canceled and requirements that would be in place as precautions due to COVID-19.
After discussion it was determined, it would not be financially feasible for the fair to be held this year. The Fair Association is very sad to have to make this decision; however, we look forward to providing a premium event in 2021. We appreciate all the support of the community.
We have done a lot of major improvements to our grounds and facilities and can not wait until we are able to open up the fair in 2021 for you all to see and enjoy.