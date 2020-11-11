The Howard County Community will be honoring veterans throughout the day on Nov. 11 (today).
The celebrations and recognitions kicked off Tuesday morning with a special parade for the CLC and Domiciliary Veterans at the West Texas VA. Local businesses, organizations and community members came together to honor the local veterans.
Today, there will be a community prayer at Lamun Lusk Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home aired on KBST at 11 a.m. Pastor Sam Segundo with Family Faith Center and Pastor Richard from the Naz Family Church will be leading the prayer service. Veteran Mike Tarpley will be playing Taps and the community is encouraged to join in prayer for our veterans at this time.
Scenic Mountain Medical Center will also be hosting the annual Veterans Day lunch. Any veteran is welcome to enjoy a free lunch at the Yellow Rose Cafe today between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Congressman Jodey Arrington, representative of District 19, extended his thoughts as we begin Veterans Day 2020:
“One of our country’s greatest treasures is our veterans,” Congressman Arrington said. “The monuments we have erected, in Washington, DC and across the country, to remind us of their sacrifices for our freedoms and American ideals are a small and simply unequal token to the honor and reverence they deserve. Our way of life comes at a price and we take today to pay tribute to living memorials, the very best of our nation’s values, our veterans."
Arrington continued, “They are people of immense character and courage who have made this experiment in liberty and democracy persist for almost two and a half centuries.”