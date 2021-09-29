Library
Amanda Duforat

Howard County Library will be closed starting Thursday September 30, 2021,

until further notice. If you need to renew library materials or need

reference/information assistance, please call 432-264-2260.

If you need a computer, printer, copy/fax machine, please use the Howard College Library services. Their hours are Monday Thursday 7:30 a.m. 8:00 p.m., Friday

8-a.m. 12 p.m. and Sunday 1:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m.

Please note: The Friends of the Library Book Sale will still be held Friday October

1 and Saturday Oct. 2. Please use the side entrance to access the library basement.

