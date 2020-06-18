On June 18, 2020, the City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of a new positive test results for COVID-19. The individual is isolating at home and is currently exhibiting mild symptoms. The new case has been determined to be community spread.
The affected individual is: A 35-year-old female
This is the 24th case of COVID-19 in Big Spring/Howard County. We now have twenty-four confirmed positives in Big Spring and Howard County to date.
Officials want to take this opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of continuing to take proper precautions against the spread of respiratory illness. COVID-19 remains a major concern in our community and we urge citizens to wash their hands, wear a mask, social distance and avoid travel when possible.