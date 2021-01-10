According to the US National Weather Service in Midland, Texas a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory remain in effect through this afternoon. Additional snowfall between 2 and 6 inches, with higher amounts possible. Travel will be impacted.
Howard County has already seen up to 4 to 6 inches of snowfall since this morning. Snow began falling around 3 a.m. Sunday and is expected to continue until Sunday evening. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing Sunday night into Monday morning.
Those who do not need to get out on the roadways are encouraged to stay home. Those who must get out are asked to use extreme caution and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.