On August 20, 2020, Howard County officials were notified that a 78 -year-old female patient had succumbed to her illness and passed away due to COVID-19. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was being treated by her physician at a hospital outside of Howard County.
Both County and City officials are saddened by this news and we extend our deepest condolences to her family members. We ask that you keep this family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
County and City officials urge community members to take every precaution to protect yourself and your family members. Please continue to practice social distancing, stay home when possible, wash your hands frequently, and wear a mask while in public areas. These are all things you can do to help prevent yourself and your loved ones from becoming ill from any respiratory illness including COVID-19.