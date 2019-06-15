Rodeo week is here and the final touches are being put on at the Howard County Rodeo Bowl. Those attending the 86th annual Cowboy Reunion and Rodeo will be welcomed by newly laid asphalt, new ticket booth and awning, along with a few more updates.
Legends and Legacies will start the week of events, on Tuesday at the Howard County Fair Barns. This year seven local cowboys and cowgirls will be added to the Hall of Fame. Tickets are still available.
The rodeo will take place Thursday through Friday, with gates opening at 7 p.m. and the rodeo beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 at the gate for adults and $8 for children. Pre-sale tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children. See the weekend edition for locations to purchase tickets.
Jason Boland and Wade Bowen will be the rodeo dance headliners this year, along with The Band Big Spring and Noel Olivas opening.
The Quail Dobbs Memorial Rodeo Parade will wrap up the week on Saturday at 10 a.m. The parade will begin and end at 10th and Main.