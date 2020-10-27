• Big Spring ISD
BSISD School Announcement: Due to inclement weather, and the information we received today from the National Weather Service, BSISD will have a delayed school start tomorrow. (Wednesday, October 28) ALL campuses will start school tomorrow at 10:00 a.m., and all buses will run their normal routes 2 hours later than usual. All parents will be receiving a Blackboard message, and our Principals are also reaching out to parents and students. If you have further questions, please feel free to reach out to me on this post, or call 432-264-3600 in the morning. Have a great evening, stay warm.
• Coahoma ISD
Coahoma ISD will delay the start of school until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28. District officials will check roadways early in the morning tomorrow to determine if travel is safe. Buses will run two hours behind the normal scheduled time. In the event of hazardous road conditions, we will provide information regarding school closure. We will continue to monitor the weather to make decisions that are safe for our students.
• Forsan ISD
Forsan ISD will start at 10 a.m. Wednesday due to inclement weather. Buses will run two hours behind schedule.
FISD will continue to monitor the weather but it is hoped that this early notification will allow families to make appropriate adjustments. Best wishes for all. Please stay safe.
•Howard Cottage
Howard Cottage will have a delayed start at 10 a.m.
• Runnels Academy
We are planning for a 10 AM start tomorrow, October 28th. Please be checking your email for updates from JupiterEd.
• Howard College
Howard College Big Spring and SouthWest College for the Deaf (SWCD) will have a delayed start at 10am on Wednesday, 10-28-20 due to ongoing weather conditions. Face-to-face classes that begin before 10am are canceled. Face-to-face classes that begin at 10am or after will continue as scheduled. Virtual (Zoom) and online classes will continue as currently scheduled with no delays. Offices will open at 10am.
The delay includes the Harold Davis Fitness Center, the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum, and Howard Cottage.
Please check the college website for details and ongoing updates: www.howardcollege.edu.