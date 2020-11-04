Unofficial local results are in for Howard County. As of midnight on Election Night, the results for local elections are as follows:
District Attorney, 118th Judicial District
• Hardy Wilkerson (REP) – 79.84%
County Attorney
• Joshua Hamby (REP) – 82.62%
Sheriff
• Stan Parker (REP) – 84.33%
County Tax Assessor – Collector
•Tiffany Sayles (REP) – 83.77%
Recall, Mayor (Shannon Thomason)
• City Council Member Recall
For – 40.26%
Against –50.67%
• Recall, District 6 (Jim DePauw)
City Council Member Recall
For – 44.40%
Against – 41.52%
• Recall, District 5
City Council Member Recall (Camilla Strande)
For – 49.94%
Against – 35.24%
City Council , District 1
• Nick Ornelas – 48.16%
• Nadine Reyes – 36.03%
Neither candidate obtained 50.1% of the vote
City Council, District 3
• Cody Hughes – 40.87%
• Roger Rodman – 40.37%
Neither candidate obtained 50.1% of the vote
BSISD School Board, District 1
• Tom Olague (Incumbent) – 49.44%
• Enchantra Solis – 33.24%
Neither candidate obtained 50.1% of the vote
County Commissioner, Precinct 1
• Milton Perkins (DEM) – 33.13%
• Eddilisa Saldivar (REP) – 59.69%
County Commissioner, Precinct 3
• Jimmie Long (Incumbent) (REP) – 73.80%
• Shiloh Salazar (DEM) – 21.60%
County Constable, Precinct 1 Constable 1
Kneel Stallings (REP) – 81.24%
Howard County Assistance District
For – 28.13%
Against – 66.70%
Justice of the Peace, Pct.1 Justice of the Peace 1
Angela Griffin – 81.77%