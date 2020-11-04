Unofficial local results are in for Howard County. As of midnight on Election Night, the results for local elections are as follows: 

District Attorney, 118th Judicial District

• Hardy Wilkerson (REP) – 79.84%

County Attorney

• Joshua Hamby (REP) – 82.62%

Sheriff

• Stan Parker (REP) – 84.33%

County Tax Assessor – Collector

•Tiffany Sayles (REP) – 83.77%

Recall, Mayor (Shannon Thomason)

• City Council Member Recall

For – 40.26%

Against –50.67%

• Recall, District 6 (Jim DePauw)

City Council Member Recall

For – 44.40%

Against – 41.52%

• Recall, District 5

City Council Member Recall (Camilla Strande)

For – 49.94%

Against – 35.24%

City Council , District 1

• Nick Ornelas – 48.16%

• Nadine Reyes – 36.03%

Neither candidate obtained 50.1% of the vote

City Council, District 3

• Cody Hughes – 40.87%

• Roger Rodman – 40.37%

Neither candidate obtained 50.1% of the vote

 

BSISD School Board, District 1

• Tom Olague (Incumbent) – 49.44%

• Enchantra Solis – 33.24%

Neither candidate obtained 50.1% of the vote

 

County Commissioner, Precinct 1

• Milton Perkins (DEM) – 33.13%

• Eddilisa Saldivar (REP) – 59.69%

County Commissioner, Precinct 3

• Jimmie Long (Incumbent) (REP) – 73.80%

• Shiloh Salazar (DEM) – 21.60%

County Constable, Precinct 1 Constable 1

Kneel Stallings (REP) – 81.24%

Howard County Assistance District

For – 28.13%

Against – 66.70%

Justice of the Peace, Pct.1 Justice of the Peace 1

Angela Griffin – 81.77%

