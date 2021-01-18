The Howard County Volunteer Fire Department was presented with a check in the amount of $250,000.00 this month from the G.C. Broughton Foundation, to be used for the purchase of firefighting equipment, including a new communication system that will be compatible with other emergency organizations in Howard County.
Board member of the foundation, Jim Weaver, stated that the board has been very impressed with the volunteer fire department’s grant requests in the past, as well as their follow-up with how the granted funds have been applied. This year, the request was for $125,000.00, however, the existence of the Volunteer Fire Department is dependent upon donations, therefore the board awarded the department an additional $125,000.00 for a total of $250,000.00.
The G.C Broughton Foundation was established in 2005 and is made up of a Board of Directors
in Big Spring, with Jean Broughton-Powell as President. The foundation actively contributes to 501 C3 charities and has granted six to seven million dollars in Texas to date. The recent contributions for 2020-2021 totaled $1,380,000.00, almost all of which was directed to Big Spring charities including: CASA of Big Spring, Howard College Nursing Program, Mobile Meals, Sterling County Volunteer Fire Department, Victim Services of Big Spring, West Side Community Child Care Center, and West Texas Food Bank.
HCVFD Board President Eric Barber stated that the grant will allow for the purchase of a new communication system that will be compatible with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Big Spring Fire Department, Big Spring Police Department, Howard County Road & Bridge, as well as the Texas Forest Service. “We appreciate that the G.C Broughton Foundation recognizes the importance of communication between the first responders of Howard County, and we are grateful that they are committed to providing the tools to help keep our citizens safe.”
For any questions, please contact Eric Barber at (432) 248-2286