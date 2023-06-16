The Board of Directors of the Howard Central Appraisal District offered Clarissa Teichman the position of Chief Appraiser and she accepted.
Howard’s Appraisal District board names Clarissa Teichman Chief Appraiser
- Special to the HERALD
