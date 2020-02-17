According to a report issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) a hit and run accident – vehicle/pedestrian – occurred in Ector County on Valentine's Day. The accident did result in a fatality and DPS is seeking information from the public.
The collision took place around 7:16 p.m. one mile north of Odessa at W. 42nd and Cypress Avenue. The vehicle who hit the pedestrian is unknown at this time.
A female victim – Donna Brobst, 58, of Odessa - succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Ector County Medical Examiner at the scene of the accident.
According to preliminary investigation results, it is indicated an unknown vehicle was traveling west on 42nd Street when the vehicle struck the pedestrian near the intersection of 42nd and Cypress Avenue and then fled the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to reach out to law enforcement. Those with information can contact Sergeant Oscar Villarreal at the Texas Department of Public Safety office in Midland at 432-498-2174.