WASHINGTON, D.C. -- On Friday, September 18, 2020, inmate Robert Pierce tested positive for COVID-19 at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Big Spring in Big Spring, Texas, and was immediately placed in medical isolation. On Thursday, September 24, 2020, Mr. Pierce was evaluated by institution medical staff for shortness of breath. He was transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation. On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, his condition worsened and he was placed on a ventilator. On Friday, October 9, 2020, Mr. Pierce, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.
Mr. Pierce was a 52-year-old male who was sentenced in the Western District of Washington to a 180-month sentence for Obscene Matter Transport and Receipt of Visual Depictions Of Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct. He had been in custody at FCI Big Spring since April 23, 2019.
FCI Big Spring is a Low security facility that currently houses 945 male offenders.
