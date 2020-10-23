On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, inmate Darin Taylor tested positive for COVID-19 at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Big Spring in Big Spring, Texas, and was immediately placed in medical isolation. He was evaluated by institution medical staff for shortness of breath and transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation. On Sunday, October 18, 2020, his condition worsened and he was placed on a ventilator.
On Friday, October 23, 2020, Mr. Taylor, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.
Mr. Taylor was a 60-year-old male who was sentenced in the District of Idaho to a 121-month sentence for Possession of Methamphetamine With Intent To Distribute, and Use of Interstate Commerce Facilities in the Commission of Murder For Hire. He had been at FCI Big Spring since June 11, 2019.
FCI Big Spring is a Low security facility that currently houses 923 male offenders.
