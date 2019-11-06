On Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at approximately 12 p.m., the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Big Spring was notified that inmate Jose Luis Quijada did not report as assigned to the Correctional Alternatives Residential Reentry Center in San Diego, California.
Mr. Quijada is a 32-year-old Hispanic male with black hair, brown eyes, 6’0” tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigations and other law enforcement agencies were notified. Anyone with information related to this individual should contact the United States Marshals Service at (325) 269-3302.
Mr. Quijada was sentenced in 2018 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California to 27 months and three years supervised release for Conspiracy to Import Methamphetamine and Aiding and Abetting. FCI Big Spring is a low security facility that currently houses 1,037 male offenders in Big Spring, Texas.