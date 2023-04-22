JET Greenhouse Sale Big Hit Friday

Deborah Morton, Tino Canales, Lana Cerda, Celeste Chavez, Ceejai Sanders, Emily Cerda, Kristi Carstensen- Teacher hold up plants that were on sale at the Big Spring High School Greenhoues Sale.

 HERALD photo/Valerie Peters

Clear blue skies and warm weather, it was a great day to have a greenhouse sale. The Big Spring High School JET students, with help from BSHS Student Council held a greenhouse sale to help fund a field trip in the near future. Organizer Kristi Carstensen Education Service, explained that the under-utilized greenhouse is now being used as a teaching tool for students. “It's a good learning experience,” said Carstensen who has been with BSHS for 3 years, and continued, “It teaches them that not everything planted grows.”

