Clear blue skies and warm weather, it was a great day to have a greenhouse sale. The Big Spring High School JET students, with help from BSHS Student Council held a greenhouse sale to help fund a field trip in the near future. Organizer Kristi Carstensen Education Service, explained that the under-utilized greenhouse is now being used as a teaching tool for students. “It's a good learning experience,” said Carstensen who has been with BSHS for 3 years, and continued, “It teaches them that not everything planted grows.”
JET Greenhouse Sale Big Hit Friday
- Andreia Medlin Reporter
Andreia Medlin
Reporter
