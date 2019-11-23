LUBBOCK – Today, Congressman Jodey Arrington officially announced that he is running for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives. Arrington was first elected to serve Texas’ 19th Congressional District in 2016 and has since served on the House Agriculture Committee, House Budget Committee, House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, the Joint Select Committee on Budget and Appropriations Reform, and is currently serving on the House Committee on Ways and Means.
A strong fiscal conservative with a commitment to the Constitution, limiting the role of the federal government, and changing the broken culture of Washington, Arrington will continue to fight for West Texas values in his third term.
“I am deeply honored to represent the people and values of West Texas in our nation’s capital and – if re-elected – I will continue my commitment to reining in Washington, restoring our freedoms, and returning power back to We The People,” said Arrington.
“I am proud to have led efforts alongside President Trump and my colleagues in the House to deliver results for the American people and hard-working West Texas families, including:
- Passing historic tax and regulatory cuts that have resulted in unprecedented job growth,
- Making the largest investment in over a decade to rebuild America’s military might,
- Securing the next generation bomber, the B-21, to Dyess Air Force Base, which represents over $300 million a year in economic impact to the Abilene community,
- Providing unwavering support for President Trump’s efforts to secure the border, which have reduced illegal crossings by 75% over the last six months,
- Strengthening our food security, agriculture, and rural America with a strong, bipartisan Farm Bill, which included support for rural health care and food stamp reforms,
- Restoring cotton to the Farm Bill safety net preventing billions of dollars in future damage to the West Texas economy,
- Delivering on our promises to our veterans through increased accountability at the VA, greater health care choices, and enhanced education and job training opportunities; and
- Repealing Obama-era policies like the Obamacare individual mandate, taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood, and restrictions on Second Amendment rights.”
Congressman Arrington’s Results In Congress:
- Introduced 35 pieces of legislation and co-sponsored 246
- Passed 8 pieces of legislation through the House of Representatives, 3 of which have become Law
- Passed the Bill Mulder Transition Improvement Act to help veterans better transition to civilian life and the workforce.
- Passed the Public Disclosure of Drug Discounts Act and the ShopRx Act to reduce the price of drugs for Medicare recipients by increasing transparency and empowering seniors.
- Passed a budget to reduce spending and rein in the size of the federal government.
Leadership:
- Served on the bicameral Conference Committee that successfully passed the 2018 Farm Bill, which included two amendments Congressman Arrington authored to strengthen West Texas agriculture producers, cotton farmers, rural hospitals, and Texas Tech University.
- Selected to serve on the Speaker’s Debt Ceiling Working Group.
- Appointed as one of only three freshmen with a gavel – serving as Chairman of the Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity.
- Appointed as the only freshman to the Joint Select Committee on Budget and Appropriations Reform.
- Appointed and currently serving as a Co-Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee’s Rural Task Force to lead in advancing solutions to health care challenges in rural America.
- Appointed and currently serving as Deputy Chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee.
- Appointed and currently serving as Co-Chair of the Bipartisan Policy Center’s Rural Health Task Force.
- Appointed and currently serving as Co-Chair of the Term Limit Caucus.
Legislative Initiatives:
- Introduced the SCREEN Act to prevent illegal immigrants from being released into the interior of our country.
- Introduced term limit legislation to eliminate the permanent political class in Washington – legislation that earned the endorsement of President Donald Trump.
- Introduced legislation to support the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement and ensure our nation is not bound by job-killing regulatory burdens that stifle innovation and threaten America’s energy independence.
- Introduced legislation to hold VA employees accountable and ensure that they do not waste taxpayer dollars on union activities.
- Introduced “No Budget, No Recess” legislation to prevent members of Congress from fleeing Washington until they fulfill their constitutional responsibility to pass a budget.
- Introduced legislation and led bipartisan effort to strengthen Medicare for seniors in rural communities.
- Led legislative efforts to promote Life, defend our fundamental Second Amendment freedoms, and protect our religious liberties.
Engaging With West Texans:
- Written 22 letters on behalf of military, agriculture, health care, and education leaders in District 19.
- Resolved 1,272 constituent issues, 69% of which were on behalf of veterans and seniors.
- Held more than 900 constituent meetings in the district.
- Responded to over 11,000 constituent correspondence.