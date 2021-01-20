Update: During the 2020 Presidential Inauguration Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President, and Kamala Harris was sworn in as Vice President.
Numerous past presidents were in attendance including President George W. Bush, President Barack Obama, President Bill Clinton amongst others.
Crowds gathered to watch the historic occasion, as the First female Black, Asian Vice President.
The 2020 Presidential Inauguration where President Elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America has arrived.
Festivities at the White House have kicked off this morning as crowds begin to gather and special guests begin to arrive.
Yesterday President Donald Trump and First Lady Melanie Trump issued their farewell statements to the nation. Each discussed the accomplishments and focuses that have taken place over the past four years.
As the day unfolds we will be providing updates on Inauguration activities.