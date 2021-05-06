The City of Big Spring and Howard County Emergency Management, in collaboration with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the National Guard, has announced the Johnson & Johnson One-Dose COVID-19 vaccine is back.
The first of three clinics was held at Scenic Mountain Medical Center yesterday. Today (May 6) and tomorrow (May 7) the National Guard will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home.
Details:
The One-Dose Johnson & Johnson vaccination will be administered to recipients. Vaccines will be available for anyone age 18 and over wanting to receive it. No appointment is necessary.