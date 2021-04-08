Map of vaccine distribution
courtesy image

The City of Big Spring and Howard County Emergency management, in collaboration with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the National Guard is pleased to announce the Johnson & Johnson One Dose COVID-19 vaccine is HERE!!

Dates

Monday, April 12th thru Wednesday, April 14th

Scenic Mountain Medical Center (1601 W. 11th Place)

10AM to 6 PM

Thursday, April 15th and Friday, April 16th

Lamun-Lusk- Sanchez State Veterans Home (1809 N. Hwy 87)

10AM to 6 PM

DETAILS

The ONE DOSE Johnson & Johnson vaccination will be administered to recipients.  Vaccines will be available for ANYONE wanting to receive it and no appointment is necessary.

