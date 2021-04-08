The City of Big Spring and Howard County Emergency management, in collaboration with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the National Guard is pleased to announce the Johnson & Johnson One Dose COVID-19 vaccine is HERE!!
Dates
Monday, April 12th thru Wednesday, April 14th
Scenic Mountain Medical Center (1601 W. 11th Place)
10AM to 6 PM
Thursday, April 15th and Friday, April 16th
Lamun-Lusk- Sanchez State Veterans Home (1809 N. Hwy 87)
10AM to 6 PM
DETAILS
The ONE DOSE Johnson & Johnson vaccination will be administered to recipients. Vaccines will be available for ANYONE wanting to receive it and no appointment is necessary.