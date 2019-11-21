Editor's Note: The Big Spring Police Department issued the following media release, Thursday morning, regarding the heavy police presence around Monticello on Wednesday.
On Nov. 20, 2019, at approximately 10:30 a.m., a Big Spring Police Department Investigator located a 2006 Black Dodge 2500 PK at a residence in the 2200 block of S. Monticello that had been reported stolen from Midland, Texas on Nov. 13, 2019.
Big Spring Police Department Investigators had knowledge of this vehicle and the circumstances surrounding the theft of the vehicle. It was known that at the time this vehicle was stolen, multiple firearms were also stolen from the residence in Midland.
The Big Spring Police Department, Howard County Sheriff’s Office and Midland Police Department have been engaged in an on-going joint investigation for the past several days involving this particular stolen vehicle. Officers with the Big Spring Police Department, Howard County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Public Safety immediately set up a perimeter on the residence and attempted to make contact with persons inside.
Only one occupant exited the residence. A search warrant affidavit was drafted and presented to a magistrate at which time a search warrant was issued to search the residence for stolen firearms.
The Big Spring Police Department/Howard County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed the search warrant taking into custody Allen Ray Ward, white male, 46 years of age; Thomas Del Bolton, white male, 37 years of age; Krystal Annette Buchanan, white female, 36 years of age; Marty Ray Evans, Jr., white male, 29 years of age; and Anastasia Lynn Coker, white female, 23 years of age.
Investigators with the Big Spring Police Department, Midland Police Department and Howard County Sheriff’s Office located stolen property within the residence from several burglaries that have since been returned to the rightful owners.
Also located within the residence was methamphetamine and heroin.
The following subjects were arrested and charged:
Allan Ward was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; theft between $2,500 and $30,000; theft between $100 and $750; possession of a controlled substance PG1, between 1g and 4g; and theft of a firearm.
Thomas Bolton was charged with an aggravated robbery warrant and burglary of a habitation warrant.
Marty Ray Evans, Jr. was charged with parole violation.
Krystal Annette Buchanan was charged with failure to appear/bail jumping.
Anastasia Lynn Coker was charged with possession of a controlled substance PG 1 between 1g and 4g.
This continues to be an ongoing criminal investigation and the Big Spring Police Department expects additional arrests and charges to follow.
No Further information is available at this time.
Chief of Police, Chad Williams
Administrative Lieutenant Brian Gordon