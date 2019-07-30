Toasty Tuesday Twilight Trash Off tonight. We will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The group will meet at Cosden Credit Union and continue the focus that was started last week. The community is encouraged to come out and join the effort.
KBSB focusing on FM 700 this evening
- Amanda Duforat
- Updated
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Howard County 911 systems currently down; alternate number available
- Phone issues impacting local businesses, residents
- Cowboys bringing back Alfred Morris with Elliott holding out
- KBSB focusing on FM 700 this evening
- Arrington to host Town Hall on Aug. 7
- Cornyn: Midland International Air and Space Port to Receive $6M Federal Grant
- Fatal Crash in Ector County
- Valve installation begins today; intermittent shut downs at night
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest made in TSB theft
- HCSO issues update on Friday morning deputy involved accident
- Arrests made in Higginbotham theft
- Pursuit results in Sheriff's deputy wrecked into Sam's; suspects caught
- Domestic altercation results in one gunshot victim
- Herald hosts Alive After 5
- Big Spring Native Wins International Music Awards
- Fatal Crash in Ector County
- Water main break repairs have been completed
- Valve installation begins today; intermittent shut downs at night