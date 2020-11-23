Kicking off the Holiday Comfort Food Care Package program to provide holiday meals for at-risk youth and families in our communities, while supporting local Texas restaurants.
Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Holiday Comfort Food Care Package (CFCP) program, in partnership with the Texas Restaurant Association, to provide holiday meals for at-risk youth and families in communities across Texas, while also supporting local restaurants. The program, a reboot of the CFCP program that began in March 2020 to support restaurants that limited or closed services due to COVID-19, encourages Texans to purchase a holiday meal for a family in need while patronizing their favorite restaurant. Each care package contains enough food to feed a family of 5 to 6 and will be delivered to the recipients' home. The program benefits children, youth, and families served by the Texas network of Family and Youth Success Programs (formerly called Services to At-Risk Youth), select Boys and Girls Clubs, and agencies that serve child sex trafficking victims.
"The Holiday Comfort Food Care Package program will provide holiday meals for our most vulnerable youth and families, while giving Texans another way to support local restaurants and their fellow Texans experiencing hardships due to COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "Thank you to the generous Texans across the state for stepping up during this holiday season to provide meals to families in need."
"This program continues to be a win for communities and restaurants across Texas," said Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D., President and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association. "By harnessing the generosity of Texans, customers can support their communities and their favorite restaurants at the same time. Holidays are difficult for some people, and by extending this program into and beyond the holiday season, we can ensure that our Texas communities will be taken care of."
The Holiday Comfort Food Care Package program utilizes the following steps:
1. Participating restaurants list CFCPs on their online ordering system for customers to purchase on behalf of at-risk families and youth in the community.
2. Customers add CFCPs to their orders and purchase.
3. Participating service providers identify families and shelters who have the most need and work with participating restaurants to get the meals delivered.
Restaurants interested in participating in the program can sign up on the
Texas Restaurant Associationwebsite.
