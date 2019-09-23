Herald Staff Report
During the Howard County Fair, the annual Kountry Kid contest took place Saturday morning. The winners in the Girls Age Divisions were as follows:
0-6 months, Alexa Marquez; 7-11 months Claraissa KayLynn Cozart; 1 year, Annabelle Mae MCAlister; 2 year, Khloe Jade Solis; 3 year, Brynlea Arista; 4 year, Holly-Ann Grace Elliott; and 5 year, Mia Harmony Solis. The overall Girl winner was Annabelle Nae McAlister.
Winners in the Boy Age Divisions were as follows:
0-6 Months, Aesyn James Harris Shubert; 1 year, Ridge Reese; 2 year, Ian Kiley; 3 year, Matthew Duforat. The overall Boy Winner was Ridge Reese, son of Kenzie and Derek Reese.