All City of Big Spring offices, including Sanitation and the Landfill, will be closed on Monday, September 7, 2020, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. City offices will reopen Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
There will be no sanitation pick up on Labor Day. The Sanitation pick-up schedule for the week of September 7, 2020, will be as follows: Normal Monday pick-ups will be collected on Tuesday. Normal Tuesday pick-ups will be collected on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday pick-ups will be normal.
Emergency services (Police, Fire, and EMS) will continue normal operations. The Emergency Utilities Department will also be available and can be reached at 432-264-2392.
Howard County offices will also be closed for the Labor Day holiday. Offices will be open for regular business again on Sept. 8. Sheriff's Administrative Offices will be closed, but law enforcement services will operate as normal.
The Big Spring Herald office will also be observing the holiday. Newspapers will be delivered on Monday per usual route times. The office will re-open on Tuesday for business.