Large/bulk item pickup for District 3 is on Sept. 20. Call Public Works at 432-264-2501 or email nhernandez@mybigspring.com by 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 to schedule a pickup for Wednesday, Sept. 20 (collection day).
spotlight
Large/bulk item pickup for District 3 slated Sept. 20
Andreia Medlin
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Large/bulk item pickup for District 3 slated Sept. 20
- Meet CHS Homecoming Court
- Steers seeking balance ahead of showdown with Sweetwater
- Coahoma's offense continues to roll, eyes now set on rival Colorado City this Friday
- Forsan settling into it's passing game, eyes homecoming win over McCamey
- CROSSROADS VOLLEYBALL: Coahoma netters nab win over Kermit, Forsan falls to Merkel in five sets
- Walk to End Alzheimer's slated for October
- Monday’s 9/11 memorial had a good turnout
Most Popular
Articles
- BIG SPRING HERALD ATHLETE’S OF THE WEEK
- Meet CHS Homecoming Court
- Three dead, three injured in Andrews County accident
- Forsan settling into it's passing game, eyes homecoming win over McCamey
- Coahoma's Austin Perkins named Built Ford Tough Player of the Week for Class 3A
- Steers seeking balance ahead of showdown with Sweetwater
- CROSSROADS VOLLEYBALL: Coahoma netters nab win over Kermit, Forsan falls to Merkel in five sets
- Monday’s 9/11 memorial had a good turnout
- Perkins, Bowlin named Big Spring Herald's Week 1 Football Players of the Week
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.