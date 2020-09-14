Wednesday those living in District 3 will be able to have their large items picked up for the second time this year. Those needing to have items picked up are asked to call and schedule a pick up no later than 5 p.m. today.
The large/bulk item program was restarted at the beginning of this year, as a way to help residents dispose of large items from their homes like couches, mattresses, appliances, and any other large, bulky items without the expense and hassle of hauling it off.
“City staff will only pick up items that are placed on the curb upon arrival to your location and staff will not be permitted to bring items to the curb from inside your home or from any other area of the residence, including the backyard and garage,” an information flyer from the City of Big Spring stated.
The program is designed to support residential customers only and is not open to businesses. Once the resident has called to set up a pick up for the pick up day, items are to be placed on the curb no later than 7 a.m. on the day of pickup. Items should not be bagged, boxed or placed in any other type of container.
A reminder of eligible pick up items are: doors, carpet, furniture, appliances, cardboard boxes, scrap metal, and mattresses. Items that are not eligible for pick up include: tree brush or limbs, household trash, garbage, or any material in plastic bags, hazardous materials (chemicals and petroleum products), automotive parts, batteries, or tires, construction, remodeling, or demolition debris such as shingles, wallboard and lumber, tires, dirt, rocks, concrete or ceramic tile.
To schedule a pickup or for more information, call Public Works at 432-264-2501 or by e-mail at nhernandez@mybigspring.com. The next District pick up will take place in District 4, on the third Wednesday of October.