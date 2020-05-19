Large Item Pick up continues this week, on Wednesday, May 20 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
For those residents wanting to get rid of old furniture or any other bulk items without the hassle and expense of hauling it off who live in District 5, need to place their bulk items neatly at the curb, by 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to information on the City website, City staff will only pick up items that are placed on the curb. City staff will not be permitted to bring items to the curb from inside your home or from any other area of the residence (backyard, garage, etc). Lastly, large item pickup is for residential customers only.
The City of Big Spring’s Large/Bulk Item pickup will take place on the third Wednesday of every month.
The remaining pick up days are as follows:
District 6 on June 17. In July the rotation will start over, with District 1 pick up scheduled for July 15; District 2 will be Aug. 19; District 3 for Sept. 16; District 4 for Oct. 21; District 5 for Nov. 18 and District 6 final pick up will be Dec. 16.
For questions concerning Large/Bulk Item Pickup, please call the Public Works Office at 432-264-2501.