The Large Item pick up for District 6 will take place Wednesday.
This is a free service that allows residents to get rid of old furniture or any other bulk items without the hassle and expense of hauling it off.
Place your bulk items neatly at the curb, by 7 a.m. THIS WEDNESDAY. Please remember that City staff will only pick up items that are placed on the curb. City staff will not be permitted to bring items to the curb from inside your home or from any other area of the residence (backyard, garage, etc). Lastly, large item pickup is for residential customers only.
Items not permitted include: automotive products, parts, etc.; chemicals and petroleum products; demolition and construction debris; paint and tires.
Items permitted include: appliances, brush/tree limbs, cuttings, etc.' furniture, lumber, mattresses and scrap metal.