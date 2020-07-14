featured
Large Item pick up for District 1 set for Wednesday
Amanda Duforat
-
- Updated
Large/Bulk item pickup for District 1 is set for Wednesday, July 15.
Those in District 1 who are wanting to take advantage of the program should have their items placed on the curb no later than 7 a.m. City crews will be picking up items throughout the day and will only pick up items that are placed on the curb.
Large/Bulk item pick up is only for residential customers and not businesses.
Approved items that will be picked up in the large/bulk item pickup include: Appliances, brush, tree limbs, cuttings, furniture, lumber, mattresses and scrap metal.
Not approved items include: Automotive products, chemicals and petroleum products, demolition and construction debris, paint and tires.
Managing Editor
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
