The second cycle of the Large/Bulk Item pickup has kicked off, and is heading into the District 2 pick up scheduled for Aug. 19. As the first cycle of pickup took place, City Staff – through the support of the community – found a few opportunities that will help the program flow smoother and allow for better utilization of the service.
This month, on Aug. 19, those living in District 2 will be able to have their large items picked up for the second time this year. As mentioned by Bowles, in order to ensure all residents in District 2 are able to take part in the program, those needing to have items picked up are asked to call and schedule a pick up no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 17.
Once the resident has called to set up a pick up for the pick up day, items are to be placed on the curb no later than 7 a.m. on the day of pickup.
A reminder of eligible pick up items are: doors, carpet, furniture, appliances, cardboard boxes, scrap metal, and mattresses. Items that are not eligible for pick up include: tree brush or limbs, household trash, garbage, or any material in plastic bags, hazardous materials (chemicals and petroleum products), automotive parts, batteries, or tires, construction, remodeling, or demolition debris such as shingles, wallboard and lumber, tires, dirt, rocks, concrete or ceramic tile.
To schedule a pickup or for more information, call Public Works at 432-264-2501 or by e-mail at nhernandez@mybigspring.com. The next District pick up will take place in District 3, on the third Wednesday of September.