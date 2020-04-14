Large Item/Bulk Item Pick up for District 4 will take place on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. This is a free service and is an opportunity to get rid of old furniture or any other bulk items without the hassle and expense of hauling it off. It’s easy and it’s free! Just place your bulk items neatly at the curb, by 7 a.m. on the scheduled Large/Bulk Item Pickup day.
City staff will only pick up items that are placed on the curb.
For those residents who are unsure what district your residence is in, please visit www.mybigspring.com to view individual District Maps.
For questions concerning Large/Bulk Item Pickup, residents are encouraged to call the Public Works Office at 432-264-2501.
The large/bulk items that will be accepted by placement on curb-side include: appliances, furniture, scrap metal, lumber, brush/tree limbs and mattresses. The large/bulk items not accepted by curb-side are: automotive products, furniture chemicals/petroleum products, scrap metal demolition/construction debris, lumber paint brush/tree limbs and tires.