Spring cleaning is starting a little early this year, with the announcement of Large /Bulk Item Pick Up by the City of Big Spring. “This is a service that the City of Big Spring can offer to the citizens and we encourage the community to take advantage of it,” Mayor Shannon Thomason said. Large item pick up is an opportunity for residents to get rid of old furniture and other bulk items without the hassle and expense of hauling it off. Those wanting to take part in the pick up should visit the City of Big Spring website for more details - district location, assigned date of pick up, and a list of acceptable items- about the service.
“This is something that used to take place on a routine basis and the members of the City Council agreed, almost unanimously, to restart the service,” Mayor Thomason said. City Staff will only pick up items that are placed on the curb on the designated day. Each month, a different district will be picked up, with the rotation to restart in July.
“The service doesn’t cost the resident anything, but it helps them get rid of bulk items without having to take them to the dump,” Mayor Thomason said. “If they miss their designated pick up day and can’t wait until the next one, they are welcome to take the items to the dump. The items we will be picking up are the same items that are accepted at our dump.” He continued, “This is a great service and one that I myself have used in the past. I encourage our citizens to take advantage of it.”
Acceptable items include: appliances, furniture, scrap metal, lumber, brush/ tree limbs, mattresses. Not accepted items include: automotive products, chemicals/petroleum products, demolition/ construction debris, paint and tires. Pick up days for each District in 2020 are as follows: The pick up dates for each district will fall on the third Wednesday of the month. For those who have questions, contact the Public Works office at 432-264-2501.
For those who are unsure of which district they reside in, visit mybigspring.com and view individual district maps that are located in the bottom right hand corner.
Jan. 15 & July 15 - District 1
Feb. 19 & Aug. 19 - District 2
March 18 & Sept. 16 - District 3
April 15 & Oct. 21 - District 4
May 20 & Nov. 18 - District 5
June 17 & Dec. 16 - District 6