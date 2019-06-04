Today is the last day of early voting in the Big Spring Mayoral Runoff Election between Shannon Thomason and Debbie Wegman, and you can cast your ballot until 7 p.m. on the first floor of the Howard County Courthouse, 300 S. Main St.
Election Day is Saturday, June 8. On Saturday, ballots can be cast at any of the County's four voting centers:
- First Baptist Church, 700 FM 700;
- Ryan Hall, 605 N.Main St.;
- Dorothy Garrett Coliseum, 1001 S. Birdwell Lane;
- Coahoma Community Center, 122 N. First St. in Coahoma.
No voting will take place at the Howard County Courthouse on Election Day.