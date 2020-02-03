The primary election is right around the corner and for those wanting to cast a vote, time to ensure you are registered to vote is running out. To be able to vote in the Primaries voters must be registered by 5 p.m. today.
“Registering to vote is simple and can be done in a matter of minutes,” Jodi Duck, Elections Administrator, said.
Those who are needing to register for the first time will need to know their driver's license or ID number, social security number, and have their physical address, date of birth and we will get their signature.
“Registering to vote ensures you will have a voice in the upcoming election,” Duck said. “However, it's just as important to update your information should you move to ensure you have a voice in the races that will affect your district. For those who move into a different district, but don't report the change, they will be handed a ballot that represents the district we have on file.”
“There are many options for those wanting to register to vote, but the fastest is by stopping by in person and getting all the information directly delivered to the Howard County Elections Office,” she said.
According to Duck, Texas is an open primary election state, meaning no one in Texas is registered with a party. Voters are free to choose either ballot every primary, but voters must select one party ballot.
Important election dates this year are:
2020 Primary Election will take place on March 3, with early voting from Feb. 18 through February 28. Early voting will take place weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., with extended hours 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 27 and 28. Election Day countywide poll locations will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
2020 City and School Elections will take place May 2, with early voting from April 20-29
2020 Primary Runoff Election, should it be needed, will take place May 26, with early voting May 18 through May 22
2020 General Election will take place Nov. 3, with early voting from Oct. 19 through Oct. 30.