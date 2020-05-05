Local business owners and community members gathered in the Heart of the City Park on Monday to have their voices heard. More than 50 people were in attendance, at the peaceful gathering which provided an opportunity for local business owners and other community members to voice their opinion and stand together to show their support for re-opening all businesses.
The Big Spring Mayor, Shannon Thomason, was also on hand at the demonstration. During his speech, he recited some of the Texas and Federal laws that pertained to opening of businesses even in the current situation.
“I never issued any orders closing businesses, even though it is my opinion that the order was not issued fairly. I feel it was a one-sized fits-all solution. The prevention aspect of COVID-19 is the same as the flu, and we should have been doing that anyway. Everyone should continue taking steps to mitigate the spread without our local businesses having to shut down,” Mayor Thomason said.
At this time, according to Governor Abbott's order the State of Texas is able to open the listed businesses - shopping malls, movie theaters, dine-in restaurants - at a 25% capacity, but should be vigilant when it comes to employees showing symptoms and encourage proper hand hand washing, social distancing and the use of masks at establishments. For those counties who have less than five cases reported they were allowed to open up at 50% capacity, which Howard County fell into. The fifth COVID-19 case was reported Monday afternoon.