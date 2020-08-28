House of Tees - located in the Spring Creek Mall - is under new ownership.
Friday afternoon, in an effort to promote local business, especially those located in the mall, House of Tees was handing out free t-shirts.
"We just want to let the community know, we are still here," Mario Dehoyos said. "This was an effort from the different businesses in the mall as things begin to open back up "
House of Tees is now owned by Abraham and Olga Medrano, who also own Medrano's Oil off of Gregg Street.
According to Dehoyos, the family is just getting started in the T-shirt and printing business, but is looking forward to partnering with the community and giving back.