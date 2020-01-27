A few months ago, Kevin Matthew's was browsing through the local Goodwill when he came across an American flag. He noticed there was a funeral service program tucked into the flag and noticed it was from a funeral home in Turon, Kansas.
Upon seeing the flag, Matthew's purchased the flag in hopes of finding the rightful owner or family member.
"This flag needs to be with the rightful owner, a family member, " Matthew's said.
The funeral service program was for a Theodore F. Allen, born on June 22, 1919 and passed away on April 1, 1981.
After searching on Facebook and failed attempts at reaching someone in Kansas that could direct him in the right direction, he is reaching out to the Big Spring community.
Anyone with information that could help return the flag to a family member of Theodore F. Allen is encouraged to reach out to Matthew's on Facebook or by calling the Big Spring Herald office.