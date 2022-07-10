Eva and Bob Pyeatt moved to Big Spring in 1945. Bob opened a grocery store on the east side of the Settles Hotel and Eva went to work with the A.M. Fisher Store as a Merchandiser. They purchased their home at 509 Dallas St. in the newly developed and influential area of Edwards Heights.
Working at the Fisher Department Store enabled Eva to learn her profession in manufacturing, wholesale, and retail, particularly in children’s wear. In 1943, Eva decided she wanted to strike out on her own and opened The Kids Shop at 121 East Third Street. She hired her sister, Aurora Ethridge, to help with the store and serve as manager. Eva and Bob were involved in another area of merchandising. They were part owners in a children’s wear manufacturing company. During this time, she and Bob would often travel from store to store across the U.S., as they observed how children were hard to contain as they were being fitted. The couple came up with an inventive idea of using a drum for the child to stand upon while being fitted.
