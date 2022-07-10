Howard County Library is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; the computer room closes at 5:30 p.m. You may reach us at 432-264-2260 and our fax number is 432-264-2263. Please visit our website at http://howard-county.ploud.net and our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HowardCoLibrary for more information about our services and any updates.
Join us for our next Summer Reading Program event with Magician John O'Bryant! Come see the magic Monday, July 11, at 10:30 a.m. For Tuesday and Thursday’s storytime we will have Ocean Art Exploration hosted by Ms. Jamie from The Art Spot meet us in the children’s room at 10:30 a.m.. All Summer Reading Program events are free and open to all ages.
This week’s reviews are fiction titles in audiobook format.
Joachim von Hartmann was born and raised in Buenos Aires by his loving German mother, inseparable from his identical twin in The Butler (AUCD F STE D) by Danielle Steel. When Joachim moves to Paris with his mother in his late teens, his twin stays behind and enters a dark world. Meanwhile, Joachim begins training to be a butler, fascinated by the precision and intense demands, and goes on to work in some of the grandest homes in England. His brother never reappears.
See Monday's of the Herald for the rest of the story.