PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT 10/30/2019
The Railroad Commission has permitted Sinclair Oil and Gas Company to begin drilling two oil wells south of FM 700 this week. These wells are expected to be completed in sixty days. During this time, citizens in the area may see an increase in oil field traffic and noise. The City is working closely with Sinclair to ensure that citizen concerns are addressed and nuisance ordinance violations are minimized.
It is the City of Big Spring's goal to assist Sinclair in completing its projects successfully and in a timely manner in order to minimize any inconvenience to our citizens.
Citizens with questions or concerns may contact City Hall at 432-264-2501.