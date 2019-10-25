All City of Big Spring offices, including the Landfill and Sanitation, will close at 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in order for our employees to attend the Annual Employee Appreciation Picnic. City offices will open again at 8 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2019. Emergency Services will continue to operate as normal.
City Offices to Close
